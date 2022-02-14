Property Co. Fights Pittsburgh's Denial Of Demolition Permit

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 14, 2022, 5:31 PM EST) -- The owner of a block of row homes in Pittsburgh accused the city on Monday of withholding from them a demolition permit because of another party's attempt to have the property designated as historic under Pennsylvania's conservatorship law, legislation that's been under scrutiny for potential abuse since its inception. Owner 09 Liberty Associates says in a lawsuit filed in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas that it had met the city's conditions for a permit to clear out the dilapidated block to make way for new construction in the Lawrenceville neighborhood, but the proposed conservator — using a state law...

