Seizure Order In 1MDB Case Must Be Nixed, 9th Circ. Hears

By Caroline Simson (February 11, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- A California federal judge's order allowing U.S. prosecutors to seize a nearly $380 million arbitral award allegedly tied to embezzled 1Malaysia Development Bhd. funds currently being held by a court in the U.K. is barred under sovereign immunity, the Ninth Circuit heard Thursday. PetroSaudi Oil Services (Venezuela) Ltd. argued in its opening brief to the appeals court that U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer failed to heed Ninth Circuit precedent warning lower courts to "proceed carefully" in litigation involving property owned by a foreign state, since sovereign immunity bars the Biden administration's effort to seize property within the possession and ownership...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS