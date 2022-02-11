Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Seizure Order In 1MDB Case Must Be Nixed, 9th Circ. Hears

By Caroline Simson (February 11, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- A California federal judge's order allowing U.S. prosecutors to seize a nearly $380 million arbitral award allegedly tied to embezzled 1Malaysia Development Bhd. funds currently being held by a court in the U.K. is barred under sovereign immunity, the Ninth Circuit heard Thursday.

PetroSaudi Oil Services (Venezuela) Ltd. argued in its opening brief to the appeals court that U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer failed to heed Ninth Circuit precedent warning lower courts to "proceed carefully" in litigation involving property owned by a foreign state, since sovereign immunity bars the Biden administration's effort to seize property within the possession and ownership...

