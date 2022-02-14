Biz Gets New Defamation Trial After $800K Award Cut To $500

By Bill Wichert (February 14, 2022, 5:17 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has ordered a new trial on all damages in a cloud-based messaging company's defamation action against a competitor, finding that a judge gave contradictory instructions to jurors and improperly cut their nominal damages award of $800,000 to $500 without the business's consent. The justices on Friday unanimously upheld a state appellate panel's finding last year that Superior Court Judge Martha D. Lynes was wrong to grant defendant Retarus Inc.'s remittitur motion in reducing the damages since plaintiff Graphnet Inc. was entitled to choose between accepting the lower award or going forward with a new damages trial...

