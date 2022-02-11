Essentium's $947M SPAC Deal Nixed Over Market Conditions

By Benjamin Horney (February 11, 2022, 3:35 PM EST) -- Industrial 3D printing business Essentium will no longer merge with special-purpose acquisition company Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. because of uncertain market conditions, the companies said Friday, representing the latest in a string of de-SPAC deals to die because of market turbulence. The de-SPAC deal, which is the term for when a SPAC combines with a target, was announced in December and called for Essentium Inc. to go public at a $974 million enterprise value. However, on Friday, the companies issued a joint statement saying the transaction has been terminated. Blake Teipel, CEO of Essentium, said "we appreciate the Atlantic Coastal team's...

