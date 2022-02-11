DOL Urges 7th Circ. To Reject Subpoena Stay In ERISA Probe

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 11, 2022, 2:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor urged the Seventh Circuit to reject a request to stay a subpoena pending appeal in a case where the agency is investigating possible violations of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act related to a cybersecurity breach. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said Thursday in a memorandum in opposition to Alight Solutions LLC's motion to stay pending appeal that the court should reject arguments to stay a subpoena from the DOL in an investigation involving ERISA plan benefits. The DOL originally issued an administrative subpoena to the company in November 2019 for information related to a data breach that resulted in unauthorized...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS