Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Largely Upholds NuVasive Spinal Fusion Patents

By Dani Kass (February 11, 2022, 7:35 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Friday upheld a trio of its decisions that largely refused to invalidate NuVasive Inc.'s spinal fusion implant patents, less than a month before a trial on the related patents.

In a one-line order, the Federal Circuit agreed the vast majority of challenged claims weren't invalid as obvious, as Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Alphatec Spine Inc. had argued. The court also refused NuVasive's attempt to revive four claims the PTAB had found to be invalid as obvious in U.S. Patent No. 8,187,334.

The ruling came down just two days after oral arguments.

In 2018, NuVasive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!