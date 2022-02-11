Fed. Circ. Largely Upholds NuVasive Spinal Fusion Patents

By Dani Kass (February 11, 2022, 7:35 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Friday upheld a trio of its decisions that largely refused to invalidate NuVasive Inc.'s spinal fusion implant patents, less than a month before a trial on the related patents. In a one-line order, the Federal Circuit agreed the vast majority of challenged claims weren't invalid as obvious, as Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Alphatec Spine Inc. had argued. The court also refused NuVasive's attempt to revive four claims the PTAB had found to be invalid as obvious in U.S. Patent No. 8,187,334. The ruling came down just two days after oral arguments. In 2018, NuVasive...

