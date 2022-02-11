2 Firms Get $12.2M For $45M Surgery Partners Suit Settlement

By Rose Krebs (February 11, 2022, 4:00 PM EST) -- Heyman Enerio Gattuso & Hirzel LLP and Block & Leviton LLP on Friday were awarded roughly $12.2 million in fees and expenses in connection with a $45 million settlement ending a Surgery Partners stockholder's suit in Delaware Chancery Court over the $760 million acquisition of a surgical facilities operator in 2017. During a settlement hearing held virtually, Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will approved the $45 million settlement and awarded the two firms the full amount they sought in connection with the deal. The vice chancellor said she found the settlement "fair and reasonable." The roughly $12.2 million fee and expense bid was also...

