Cannabis Bill Roundup: A Cure For Hemp's THC Headaches?

By Sam Reisman (February 11, 2022, 8:59 PM EST) -- A member of Congress pitched a bill to revise the federal hemp legalization statute to cure longstanding industry headaches about THC potency, while lawmakers in South Carolina, Utah, Maryland and Iowa advanced or introduced efforts to reform drug and cannabis laws at the local level. Here are the major moves in cannabis policy reform from the past week. On Capitol Hill on Thursday, Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, unveiled her Hemp Advancement Act, H.B. 6645, a bill to update and clarify the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized hemp, particularly by removing some requirements about THC limits which have dogged the industry....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS