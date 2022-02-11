Boy Scouts Ch. 11 Plan Delayed Amid Questions On New Deal

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 11, 2022, 8:58 PM EST) -- Confirmation of the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan will start two weeks later than originally scheduled after several insurers, chartered organizations and the U.S. Trustee's Office demanded more information on a new deal that won support of sexual abuse survivors. At a virtual status conference Friday, Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware said the Boy Scouts would need to file its amended plan, the new trust distribution procedures and the trust settlement agreement by Monday for a two-week confirmation hearing to begin March 9. The confirmation hearing was originally scheduled...

