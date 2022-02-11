Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brand Battles: Insider Inc. Wants 'Insider AI' TM Out

By Tiffany Hu (February 11, 2022, 9:21 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, the parent company of Business Insider is trying to stop an Israeli company from registering "Insider AI" as a trademark — plus four other cases you need to know about.

Insider Means Business

Insider Inc. went to the board on Feb. 7 to block Insider AI Ltd.'s trademark application for "Insider AI," which covers various business information and financial research services.

Citing its Business Insider and Tech Insider brands, Insider said that consumer "confusion is likely" due to the apparent similarities between the trademarks, adding that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

TTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!