Brand Battles: Insider Inc. Wants 'Insider AI' TM Out

By Tiffany Hu (February 11, 2022, 9:21 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, the parent company of Business Insider is trying to stop an Israeli company from registering "Insider AI" as a trademark — plus four other cases you need to know about. Insider Means Business Insider Inc. went to the board on Feb. 7 to block Insider AI Ltd.'s trademark application for "Insider AI," which covers various business information and financial research services. Citing its Business Insider and Tech Insider brands, Insider said that consumer "confusion is likely" due to the apparent similarities between the trademarks, adding that the...

