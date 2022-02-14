FisherBroyles Nabs Stinson Real Estate Atty In Dallas

By Jessica Corso (February 14, 2022, 3:34 PM EST) -- FisherBroyles LLP recently expanded its real estate and finance practices with the addition of a former Stinson LLP partner in Dallas. John Tucker, who counsels lenders on commercial mortgage loan origination, joined FisherBroyles as a partner this month, the firm announced Feb. 11. Tucker was previously a partner at Stinson for seven months and prior to that had stints as a member of Frost Brown Todd LLC and as a shareholder at Greenberg Traurig LLP, according to his LinkedIn profile. "John will strengthen our corporate department and further bolster our real estate and finance practices," Michael Pierson, FisherBroyles' global corporate managing partner, said in...

