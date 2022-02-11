How Will UK Use New Penalties For Debt-Dodging Directors?

By Thomas Shortland (February 11, 2022, 5:58 PM EST) -- On Feb. 15, significant amendments to the regime for the disqualification of company directors enters into force. The changes — introduced by the Rating (Coronavirus) and Directors Disqualification (Dissolved Companies) Act 2021 — provide for the first time the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, or the SOS, and executive branch, the Insolvency Service, or the TIS, with powers to investigate and pursue disqualification proceedings against directors of dissolved companies. Although the reforms significantly expand the number of companies whose current and former managers — including company directors and members of limited liability partnerships — may face disqualification...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS