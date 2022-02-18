Husch Blackwell Adds Enviro Lawyer To Phoenix Office

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 18, 2022, 5:14 PM EST) -- Husch Blackwell LLP is growing its technology, manufacturing and transportation industry group with a new partner with an environmental and civil engineering background, the firm has announced. The firm said on Feb. 14 that Megan Irwin is joining the firm's Phoenix office, and she's bringing two decades of experience to a firm she believes is showing indications of growing its southwest offices. For Irwin, Husch Blackwell represents a firm with a strong culture and commitment to diversity and innovation that has continued to expand its breadth and depth despite the pandemic. A Phoenix native, Irwin noted that the firm has doubled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS