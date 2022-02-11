Feds' Bid To Pause Block On Workers' Vax Mandate Denied

By Michelle Casady (February 11, 2022, 7:06 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Texas on Friday denied a request from the federal government to halt an order, pending appeal, that blocks President Joe Biden's mandate requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In the brief order, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Vincent Brown wrote that the federal government had, in its motion seeking the stay, sought to "essentially relitigate the issues the court already addressed in its original memorandum opinion and order." "Having considered the parties' arguments and the applicable law, this court denies the motion," he wrote. On Jan. 21, Judge Brown blocked enforcement of President Biden's mandate,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS