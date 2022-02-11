7 Questions With Sidley Austin LLP's Sara George

By Richard Crump (February 11, 2022, 7:18 PM GMT) -- Sara George has worked as a criminal barrister, a prosecutor with the U.K.'s nascent City watchdog and now as a partner leading Sidley Austin LLP's crisis management team in Europe, advising on international regulatory and criminal investigations and reputation management. Sara George After spending two weeks in public law at the start of her career, George found her way into the criminal courts and never left. "Criminal law by its very nature concerns human decisions, failings, inadequacies and their consequences, which is usually deprivation of liberty and that really matters," George said. George had the opportunity to work at the Financial...

