Auditor Wins £3.8M From Railway Giant In UK Antitrust Fight

By J. Edward Moreno (February 11, 2022, 8:28 PM EST) -- The United Kingdom's Competition Appeal Tribunal on Friday ordered Britain's railway operator to pay an infrastructure auditor £3.8 million in damages for effectively shutting the latter out of the rail supplier assurance market, which is the business of vetting vendors for the rail industry. Achilles Information Ltd. accused Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd. of adopting a policy of accepting only vendors checked out by a different supplier assurance provider. Achilles said it had quantified its losses at £12 million, but the tribunal trimmed the damages down to £3.8 million, which was equal to its annual gross profit before Network Rail adopted the...

