Cisco Tells Fed. Circ. Wi-LAN Ruling Sinks $2.7B Patent Award

By Adam Lidgett (February 14, 2022, 5:48 PM EST) -- Cisco Systems Inc. is citing the Federal Circuit's recent wipeout of an $85 million patent infringement verdict as part of its appeal of a $2.7 billion damages award against it for infringing various Centripetal Networks Inc. patents. Counsel for Cisco on Friday filed a citation of supplemental authority arguing that the $2.7 billion verdict against it cannot stand after the Federal Circuit discarded a separate $85 million verdict against Apple in a case involving licensing firm Wi-LAN Inc. In the Apple case, a Federal Circuit panel found that the methodology a Wi-LAN damages expert used during the trial was faulty....

