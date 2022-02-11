Calif. Pot Co. Stiiizy Hit With Wage, Meal Break Suit

By Katryna Perera (February 11, 2022, 5:59 PM EST) -- A California cannabis retail chain has been hit with a proposed class action by a former employee who says employees were denied meal and rest breaks, weren't paid overtime wages and were not reimbursed for business expenses. Consuelo Diaz-Rodriguez filed the complaint against Stiiizy Inc. and RP Staffing Inc. in California Superior Court on Wednesday. According to the complaint, RP Staffing is a California-based staffing company that deployed Diaz-Rodriguez to work at one of Stiiizy's cannabis factories performing general laborer duties. Diaz-Rodriguez says she is suing both companies because they are "joint employers," and both companies had the ability to control...

