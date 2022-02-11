Mandelbaum Barrett Adds 3 Partners, Opens New NJ Office

By Nick Muscavage (February 11, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- Mandelbaum Barrett PC has added three partners to its real estate practice from DeCotiis FitzPatrick Cole & Giblin LLP and is opening a new location in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, to further expand operations in the Garden State. The three new partners are Bart G. Mongelli, Anthony J. Arnone and Roberto S. Migliorelli, Mandelbaum Barrett said Friday. The three attorneys will be based in Lyndhurst, where the firm is set to open an office in March. The new office brings the firm to a total of nine locations, with five in New Jersey, two in Florida, one in New York and one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS