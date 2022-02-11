NY High Court Nixes State Retirees' Benefits Appeal

By Abby Wargo (February 11, 2022, 4:48 PM EST) -- New York State's highest court shot down a legal challenge from retirees that said the state violated the U.S. Constitution when it cut back on its contributions to their health care, saying the terms enshrined in a collective bargaining pact weren't meant to last forever. The New York Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court ruling against state retirees in a decision Thursday, with Judge Madeline Singas writing that the state didn't violate the U.S. Constitution when it changed the contribution rates set as part of a collective bargaining agreement, because the state never promised that those rates would always stay...

