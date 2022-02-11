5th Circ. Says Landowner Can Dodge Share Of Driller's Costs

By Clark Mindock (February 11, 2022, 11:02 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday determined an operator of oil wells in Louisiana forfeited its right to recoup operating costs from a landowner since the operator violated state law by failing to produce detailed information about the wells. A three-judge panel determined that a lower court was wrong to give credence to claims made by operator Aethon Energy Operating LLC that it wasn't aware of the nature of requests for the information it received from B.A. Kelly Land Co. LLC and so didn't provide detailed reports as required by state law. While a lower court had ruled in favor of Aethon...

