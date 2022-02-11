Employment Authority: REI Union Effort & Time Off For COVID

Law360 (February 11, 2022, 8:49 PM EST) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with a look at how retailer REI and other employers that position themselves as progressive on social issues can find themselves the target of criticism when opposing workers' unionization efforts, how many attorneys believe a patchwork of state and local laws on time off enacted during the pandemic are untenable over the long term, and an exclusive interview with the sponsor of proposed New York legislation that would allow workers filing discrimination cases to provide evidence previously barred as hearsay. Find these stories and more great labor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS