Ascend Wellness Leases NJ Property From Cannabis REIT

By Katryna Perera (February 11, 2022, 8:40 PM EST) -- Innovative Industrial Properties, a real estate investment trust focused on the cannabis industry, announced Thursday that it had acquired a property in New Jersey for $35.4 million and entered into a long-term lease at the property with a subsidiary of Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. According to a press release from Innovative Industrial Properties, additional improvements to the property will be made by Ascend, and the space will be used as a regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facility. Innovative Industrial Properties has agreed to provide $4.6 million in reimbursement for the improvements, making its total investment in the property $40 million....

