Disbarred Fla. Atty Pleads Guilty To $5M Crypto Fraud

By Ivan Moreno (February 11, 2022, 6:04 PM EST) -- A disbarred Florida attorney pled guilty Friday in Manhattan federal court for his part in fleecing $5 million from investors who prosecutors say never got the bitcoin they thought they were buying. Philip Reichenthal entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a scam prosecutors say he committed with Randy Craig Levine, whose extradition from Austria is pending. Prosecutors say Reichenthal, 78, falsely presented himself as an escrow agent for Levine, who allegedly lied to investors about his ability to sell them bitcoin. Instead of fulfilling his role as escrow agent for the transactions, prosecutors...

