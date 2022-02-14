Burr & Forman Adds 7 Attys Across 4 States

By Adrian Cruz (February 14, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- Burr & Forman LLP continued its expansion in the Southeast with the addition of seven attorneys, including two partners, to five offices across four states, the firm announced. The new hires, led by real estate partners Bradley C. Skidmore and Timothy M. Zwerner, are located in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee and the additions are a continuation of the firm's focus from last year on its Southeastern markets. "As the needs of our clients grow and evolve across our Southeast footprint, we also remain committed to growing in our markets and practice areas in order to better support our clients,"...

