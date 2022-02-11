Man Gets 10 Mos. In Amazon Marketplace Bribery Scheme

By Lauren Berg (February 11, 2022, 11:31 PM EST) -- The first of six merchant consultants accused of conspiring to pay Amazon employees $100,000 in bribes in exchange for reinstating blocked businesses and gaining other unfair advantages on the online marketplace was sentenced to 10 months behind bars, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday. A Seattle federal judge ordered Rohit Kadimisetty, 28, of Northridge, California, who in September pled guilty to the alleged conspiracy, to serve 10 months in a federal prison and pay a fine of $50,000, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington said in a statement. The other alleged conspirators have yet to stand...

