TeamHealth To Pay $15M To End Doctor Bonuses Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (February 14, 2022, 2:17 PM EST) -- TeamHealth and a subsidiary agreed to pay $15 million to a group of physicians it contracted with, ending a five-year proposed class action in Alabama federal court claiming the companies shorted the workers on bonuses. In an unopposed motion filed Friday, the physicians urged U.S. District Judge W. Keith Watkins to preliminarily approve the deal they reached with TeamHealth Inc. and subsidiary Paragon Contracting Services LLC, saying it will provide them with immediate monetary recovery for their 2017 lawsuit. "There can be no doubt that settlement was reached as the result of arm's-length negotiations by experienced counsel who were acutely aware...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS