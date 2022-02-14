5th Circ. Says Judge Doesn't Have Immunity In Retaliation Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (February 14, 2022, 4:12 PM EST) -- A split Fifth Circuit panel has upheld a lower court order finding a Texas state judge, sheriff and a former district attorney were not entitled to qualified immunity in a former police captain's retaliation lawsuit, which, the majority said, adequately pled a violation of his First Amendment rights. The opinion issued on Friday said Fifth Circuit precedent does not support granting qualified immunity in this case because the record shows Judge Jeff Fletcher of the 402nd District Court, Wood County Sheriff Tom Castloo and former District Attorney James Wheeler used their positions to influence the firing of Terry Bevill from the...

