Alcoa Retirees Want Class Status In Lifetime Benefits Suit

By Abby Wargo (February 14, 2022, 2:13 PM EST) -- Retirees and the United Steelworkers unions urged an Indiana federal judge to greenlight a class of roughly 2,500 people who say aluminum giant Alcoa USA violated federal law and trampled collective bargaining agreements by cutting back on their health benefits. The group of retirees, the USW and the Aluminum Trades Council on Friday asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew P. Brookman on Friday to certify the class of about 2,545 Alcoa health care plan beneficiaries who say the company announced in summer 2020 that it would cut their benefits off in January 2021 despite collective bargaining agreements stipulating the former workers' health...

