Groups Sue Over Utah Rail Project's Climate Impacts

By Clark Mindock (February 14, 2022, 4:41 PM EST) -- Conservation groups and a western county have launched lawsuits challenging federal approval for a $1.5 billion rail line that would connect Utah and Colorado oil and gas resources to the national rail network, arguing that the approval ignored pressing climate change concerns. The Center for Biological Diversity, the Sierra Club and other groups told the D.C. Circuit Friday that the U.S. Surface Transportation Board's approval of the Uinta Basin Railway project violated the National Environmental Policy Act because it failed to consider a likely massive increase in oil production in the region that would result from its presence, and therefore further...

