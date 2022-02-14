Insurer Says It's Off The Hook For Hair Salon Dryer Injury

By Hope Patti (February 14, 2022, 2:07 PM EST) -- A Hartford unit said it has no duty to defend an Austin-based salon in an underlying suit brought by a customer over injuries caused by a stand-alone hair dryer, saying coverage is barred by a professional services exclusion, according to a complaint filed in Texas federal court. Hartford Underwriters Insurance said in a suit filed Friday that injuries stemming from Ryli Blue Salon's professional services are not covered under its business owners policy, nor are the actions of an uninsured worker. Ryli Blue customer Sirlene Zamora brought the underlying suit against the salon and Michael Rosario, who is also named as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS