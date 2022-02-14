NCAI President Says Tribes Key To Infrastructure 'Blueprint'

By Andrew Westney (February 14, 2022, 8:12 PM EST) -- National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp said Monday that the Biden administration must build on its expansion of pandemic and infrastructure funding to help tribes make sure they are "embedded within each blueprint" the federal government establishes for infrastructure spending. In her livestreamed State of Indian Nations address during the NCAI's 2022 executive council winter session, Sharp said that with the Biden administration, "doors that were once closed are starting to open," including through increased consultation with tribes and the "historic" appointment of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and other Native Americans to key positions in the administration. She also...

