Woman Gets Pretrial Release For Bitcoin Laundering Scheme

By Khorri Atkinson (February 14, 2022, 8:36 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday released from jail one half of the couple facing charges that they laundered $3.6 billion worth of bitcoin stolen in the 2016 attack on the Bitfinex exchange that the government seized last week, while the other will remain in custody. After an afternoon hearing on the government's emergency motion to review the magistrate judge's order, Chief District Judge Beryl A. Howell ordered Heather Morgan, 31, placed under house arrest in New York with GPS electronic monitoring. Her husband, Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, will remain in a D.C. jail. Each faces the possibility of a 20-year prison...

