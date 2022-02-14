Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Woman Gets Pretrial Release For Bitcoin Laundering Scheme

By Khorri Atkinson (February 14, 2022, 8:36 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday released from jail one half of the couple facing charges that they laundered $3.6 billion worth of bitcoin stolen in the 2016 attack on the Bitfinex exchange that the government seized last week, while the other will remain in custody.

After an afternoon hearing on the government's emergency motion to review the magistrate judge's order, Chief District Judge Beryl A. Howell ordered Heather Morgan, 31, placed under house arrest in New York with GPS electronic monitoring. Her husband, Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, will remain in a D.C. jail. Each faces the possibility of a 20-year prison...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!