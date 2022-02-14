NJ Suspends Pa. Attorney For Frivolous Suit Against Investor

By Nick Muscavage (February 14, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania attorney has been suspended from practicing law in New Jersey for one year after he filed a frivolous lawsuit against one of the investors on the television show "Shark Tank." Brian J. Smith of Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, was suspended by the New Jersey Supreme Court on Friday for violating multiple rules of professional conduct, including engaging in frivolous litigation and in conduct that has no substantial purpose other than to embarrass, delay or burden a third person. His discipline in New Jersey is reciprocal with Pennsylvania and stems from a lawsuit he filed in Atlantic County Superior Court in 2019...

