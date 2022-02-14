ITC Votes To Continue Probing Nail Imports From 5 Countries

By Alyssa Aquino (February 14, 2022, 6:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission agreed to advance an investigation into steel nails imported from five other countries, saying it had reason to believe those products are economically harming steel nail manufacturers in the U.S. A five-member panel unanimously voted on Friday to continue investigating claims that the governments of India, Oman, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Turkey subsidized their steel nail industries, which a domestic company claims allows importers to sell their products at unfairly cheap prices in the U.S. The vote allows the U.S. Department of Commerce to move forward with its parallel investigation into the products. Commerce's preliminary findings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS