Fed. Circ. Agrees Alice Dooms Luggage Lock Patent

By Adam Lidgett (February 14, 2022, 6:26 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has upheld a win for Travel Sentry Inc. in a nearly 15-year-old case accusing the company of infringing a luggage lock patent, agreeing that the patent was directed to an abstract concept.

Less than a week after oral arguments in lockmaker Safe Skies CEO David Tropp's bid to overturn his rival's district court summary judgment victory, the three-judge circuit court panel also found in favor of Travel Sentry.

The district court had found that Tropp's device was unpatentable under Alice Corp v. CLS Bank — the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 2014 ruling that created a two-part test to determine patent...

