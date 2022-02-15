Wis. Tribe Pushes To Kill Enbridge Pipeline

By Clark Mindock (February 15, 2022, 8:26 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin tribe wants a federal court to force Enbridge to shut down an oil and gas pipeline that runs through its reservation, saying the company is liable for trespassing by continuing to operate without an active easement. The Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians moved on its trespassing claim Monday in a sealed motion for summary judgment, saying it deserves the win and appropriate compensation for the intrusion. The tribe said it wants the company's Line 5 pipeline to be drained and shut down; it also wants Enbridge to fork over the profits the company...

