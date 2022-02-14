Video Game-Focused Blank Check Co. Targets $250M In IPO

By McCord Pagan (February 14, 2022, 6:10 PM EST) -- Video game-focused blank check company PowerUp Acquisition Corp. upgraded its initial public offering plans Monday to target $250 million, in an IPO guided by McDermott Will & Emery LLP, Maples Group and underwriters' counsel Proskauer Rose LLP. PowerUp, backed by former executives of gaming companies such as Activision Blizzard and Sony Computer Entertainment America, plans to sell 25 million units at $10 each and give its underwriters a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 3.75 million units, which could raise another $37.5 million, according to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is an increase...

