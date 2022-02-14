Price Hikes Not Enough To Put Tuna Buyers On Notice

By Bryan Koenig (February 14, 2022, 5:24 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday dealt StarKist its second blow in a week, again refusing to pare down tuna price-fixing claims — this time from consumers, restaurants, caterers and others — based on company assertions that they are at least partially time-barred. U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw had already ruled Feb. 7 that StarKist Co. could not use the four-year statute of limitations under the Sherman Act, or the time limits for various state laws, against claims by direct action plaintiffs such as Winn-Dixie Stores Inc., CVS Pharmacy Inc., Kroger Co., Wegmans Food Markets and Dollar General Corp., based on assertions...

