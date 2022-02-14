HotelPlanner, Reservations.com Latest To Cancel SPAC Deal

By Benjamin Horney (February 14, 2022, 2:25 PM EST) -- The planned three-way special-purpose acquisition company merger featuring booking platform HotelPlanner and online travel agency Reservations.com has been canceled, the companies said Monday, marking the latest in a list of de-SPAC deals to be terminated in recent days. The now-nixed agreement, originally announced Aug. 10, would have seen HotelPlanner and Reservations.com combined with Astrea Acquisition Corp., and the resulting publicly traded entity was expected to have an equity value of $687.9 million. Instead, it is being terminated, "effective immediately," according to a joint statement. "All three companies believe that terminating the business combination is the best path forward for all parties,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS