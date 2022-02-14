BlockFi To Pay SEC, States $100M Over Crypto Lending

By Elise Hansen (February 14, 2022, 1:10 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency lending company BlockFi will pay $100 million to settle state and federal regulators' allegations that it failed to register its interest accounts with authorities in a first-of-its-kind enforcement action, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday. Cryptocurrency lending company BlockFi has agreed to pay $100 million to the SEC and 32 states over claims it failed to register its interest accounts with authorities. (iStock.com/ablokhin) New Jersey-based BlockFi Lending LLC will pay a $50 million penalty to the SEC and another $50 million to settle similar charges from 32 different states, according to the announcement. The case is the first...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS