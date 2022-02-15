Abrams Fensterman Adds Criminal Defense Group Chair

By Matt Perez (February 15, 2022, 1:18 PM EST) -- New York firm Abrams Fensterman on Monday announced the hiring of criminal defense attorney Sarita Kedia to lead its criminal defense and government investigations practice group out of Manhattan and Brooklyn. Kedia moves over to Abrams after two decades at her own practice, Sarita Kedia Law Offices PC, where she defended individuals and business through white collar and other criminal cases at the investigative, trial and appellate stages. Kedia will join Abrams as partner and chair of the criminal defense and government investigations practice group, which features seven partners, two of counsel and two associates, according to the firm's website....

