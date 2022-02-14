Union Must Face Co.'s Counterclaim For Overpaid Funds

By Beverly Banks (February 14, 2022, 6:38 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin union council lost its bid to toss a contractor's counterclaim seeking to recoup overpayments to the organization's benefits funds after the labor group sued the company for unpaid contributions, a Wisconsin federal judge ruled Monday, saying the company sufficiently proved it incorrectly paid employees for noncovered work. U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson denied the Wisconsin Laborers District Council and its funds' motion to dismiss Dane County Contracting's counterclaim requesting the organization return more than $400,000 in overpayments to the group's pension, health and welfare funds. "Dane County Contracting pleaded that it overpaid the funds, and it would be inequitable...

