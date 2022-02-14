Public Nuisance Claims Trimmed In Paraquat MDL

By Emily Field (February 14, 2022, 8:56 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday said that state law claims that Syngenta AG and Chevron Corp. sold paraquat even though they knew it caused Parkinson's disease were not time-barred but tossed claims alleging that the companies' promotion of the chemical created a public nuisance. U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel sided with the consumers' arguments that because they alleged that the companies knew about, and concealed, the dangers of using paraquat, the deadlines for filing suit under the laws of Illinois, Georgia, Connecticut and Iowa did not apply. In three other states — Iowa, Indiana and North Carolina — the...

