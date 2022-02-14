FCC's Low-Income Internet Program Gets Boost From VP

By Kelcee Griffis (February 14, 2022, 9:07 PM EST) -- Vice President Kamala Harris signal-boosted a Federal Communications Commission broadband affordability program during a White House event Monday, announcing that 10 million households are now signed up for internet vouchers while calling on internet service providers to help make the program a success. Harris said that one in four U.S. households now qualify for the $14.2 billion Affordable Connectivity Program, which was included in last year's bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and generally offers $30 monthly internet subsidies, but she said more can be done to get eligible households enrolled. "To make sure everyone knows this program is available, we...

