Paul Hastings Snags Covington's Former Securities Co-Chair

By Emily Lever (February 14, 2022, 4:09 PM EST) -- Paul Hastings LLP has brought on board the former co-chair of Covington & Burling LLP's securities and capital markets group to serve as vice chair of that practice in New York, the firm announced Monday. Chris DeCresce will work under Frank Lopez, the chair-elect of the firm and the global securities and capital markets co-chair, to build on long-established priorities for the Wall Street-focused firm's key department and to help it expand in newer areas like fintech. "The strength and scope of the Paul Hastings platform, in particular the firm's expansive bank regulatory, fintech and SEC enforcement capabilities, drew me to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS