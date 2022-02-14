Chinese Housing Developer Aims To Restructure $780M Debt

By Rick Archer (February 14, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- Chinese real estate developer RongXingDa Development (BVI) Ltd. asked a New York bankruptcy court Monday to recognize proceedings it started in the British Virgin Islands last week to restructure nearly $780 million in debt. In its Chapter 15 motion, the company said that in the face of declining property sales, tightening capital markets and the failure to get sufficient support for an out-of-court restructuring, it filed a motion in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court on Feb. 8 for a "scheme of arrangement" to restructure its outstanding debt. According to its New York court filings, the company was founded in 1996 and...

