Texas Seeks To Halt Facebook's Facial Recognition Practices

By Katie Buehler (February 14, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. in a state court on Monday, claiming it has collected users' biometric information without their consent for a decade and seeking billions of dollars in damages on behalf of Texans. The lawsuit, filed in Harrison County District Court, accuses Facebook of violating the state's Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act, or CUBI, by failing to obtain users' consent to collect their biometric data, unlawfully disclosing the data to third parties, and failing to dispose of the data in the time frame prescribed by the statute. Paxton also launched...

