Peru Call Center Fraudster Gets 8½ Years For $9M Scam

By Ivan Moreno (February 14, 2022, 6:15 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday handed down an 8½-year sentence to a man whom prosecutors called a "key orchestrator" of a scheme that used call centers in Peru to steal about $9 million from recent Spanish-speaking immigrants in the U.S. with deportation threats. Carlos Alberto Espinoza Huerta, a Peruvian national, pled guilty in December to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud for his role in the scam prosecutors say lasted from April 2011 to July 2019. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. imposed Espinoza's punishment, making him the seventh and final defendant in the case to be...

