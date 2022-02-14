Fla. Health System To Pay $5.5M For Barred Medicaid Funding

By Nathan Hale (February 14, 2022, 9:15 PM EST) -- Florida-based NCH Healthcare System has agreed to pay $5.5 million to the federal government to resolve allegations that it made donations to local government entities to improperly boost the funding it received from the federal Medicaid program. The donations, which were made in the form of free services to Collier County — where NCH operates two hospitals — were intended to free up funds that the county then directed to the state's share of Medicaid contributions for the Florida Medicaid program, prosecutors said. Those payments triggered corresponding federal payments, with the Medicaid payments then all going to NCH. "States and local units of...

